Get ready for the 2018 Houston Women’s March

The Women's March is making its grand return across the nation this weekend. In Houston, organizers are expecting more than 25,000 people of all ages, ethnicities, religions and political affiliations to join in on the action, as they unite in demands for equality, diversity and justice.

Chief Program Officer at the Houston Area Women's Center, Sonia Corrales, is one of the activists preparing for Saturday's march. Equipped with a sign, t-shirts and the company of her two daughters, Corrales said this year's focus will be particularly important, after the rise of the #MeToo Campaign has taken the nation by storm.

"Whether you're a woman, whether you're a man, it's important to acknowledge that sexual violence is happening in our community. It's not just an issue for the survivor or the person that's been victimized because it impacts everyone. It impacts the survivor, it impacts her family, it impacts entire communities," Corrales said.

City council member Ellen Cohen said one of the key initiatives is to mobilize more people to vote and encourage more women to run for public office, as the 2018 primaries and general elections inch closer.

"The march is largely about women expressing their desire to get involved. Since last year, over 26,000 women have signed up to run for office across this country. You know, there's an expression that if you're not at the table, you're on the menu and I think women realize that. And we want to be at the table," Cohen said.

The march will begin at 10 a.m. at the Buffalo Bayou Waterworks Building and head towards City Hall.