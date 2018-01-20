× HPD: Man robbed, shot in SW Houston apartment complex courtyard

HOUSTON – A man was robbed and shot at a southwest Houston apartment complex Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. at Whispering Oaks Apartments in the 10000 block of Green Fork Drive.

According to police, a man was walking through the apartment complex’s courtyard and was approached by an unknown number of suspects.

The suspects held the man at gun point and demanded his cash, police said. One of the suspects shot the victim for unknown reasons before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition, police said.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.