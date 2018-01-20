× Lebanese officials: 14 Syrian refugees found frozen near border

(CNN) — At least 14 Syrian refugees who crossed into Lebanon were found frozen Friday in a snowy, mountainous area near the border, Lebanese Civil Defense officials said Saturday.

One body was found Saturday and the others were located Friday on a smuggling route in al-Masnaa area.

Two children were among the victims, officials said.

Three other refugees were hospitalized, Lebanon’s state media agency reported.

UNICEF called the deaths tragic.

“Syrian people continue to risk their lives and the lives of their children in a desperate search for safety and shelter. Our thoughts are with the families who lost their loved ones, victims of a war that soon enters its eighth year,” said Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF’s regional director for the Middle East.

Cappelaere said the deaths of the two children was a reminder of the work that needs to be done. People need to increase their assistance to the refugee children, he said.

“We have no excuse. We cannot continue failing children,” he added.