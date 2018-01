× Man dead; HPD investigates homicide in SE Houston H-E-B parking lot

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a homicide in a southeast Houston H-E-B parking lot Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a homicide call around 12:15 p.m. at the H-E-B in the 9800 block of Blackhawk Boulevard.

According to police, a man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.