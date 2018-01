× Metro PD: Man struck by train at TMC Transit Center

HOUSTON – A man was struck by a train in the Texas Medical Center Transit Center Friday night, according to the Metro Police Department.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Fannin Street and Holcombe Boulevard.

A man allegedly attempted to cross the railroad tracks in front of a Metro train and was struck by the train.

The man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.