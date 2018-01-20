× Pimp dies after altercation with woman in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An alleged pimp was fatally injured after hitting his head during an altercation in northwest Houston Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. when an alleged pimp had an altercation with a woman at a night club near Hempstead Highway.

The woman walked away from the pimp, but he continued to follow and harass her, police said.

A good Samaritan drove by and stopped to help the woman, police said. The pimp and good Samaritan started arguing and the pimp allegedly told the man he had a gun.

According to police, the man went into his vehicle and attempted to leave, but the woman tried to jump into his pickup truck to get away.

“The pimp continued to assault the victim by grabbing her hair, trying to pull her from the vehicle,” said HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Officer Robert Klementich . “The pimp and woman lost their grip and hit the ground. The pimp hits the ground, rises to his feet, tumbles across the roadway and collapsed on the shoulder.”

The pimp was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported by paramedics to a local hospital, police said.

The good Samaritan fled the scene and HPD would like for him to contact the police department for a statement.