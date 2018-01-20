× Residents displaced after Homestead house fire

HOUSTON – Residents are displaced after a house fire in Homestead Friday night, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story house fire near the intersection Yorkwood Street and Wicklowe Street around 11:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a family outside of the home.

The home suffered from extensive damages, but firefighters managed to get the fire under control with no reported injuries, fire investigators said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.