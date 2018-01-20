× Titans tab Texan’s Vrabel for head coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Titans have found their new head coach and it comes from the Texans’ backyard as defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel was named as the Titans head coach.

The new head coach of the Tennessee Titans is Mike Vrabel. #TitanUp Leader of Men 📰 » https://t.co/mE5I53cZs8 pic.twitter.com/P9WuvJ7Kol — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 20, 2018

Vrabel, 42, served as the Texans defensive coordinator last year and was their linebackers coach previous to that. He was successful linebacker for the New England Patriots from 2001-2008.

Vrabel will replace Mike Mularkey who was fired after the Titans’ divisional playoff loss to the Patriots.

“This is an incredible opportunity and one I have been preparing for my entire football life,” said Vrabel. “I want to thank Amy, Jon and the entire Titans organization for putting their faith in me. I am excited to get to work and that work starts now. We want to build a culture around winning, competitiveness and toughness. Everything we do is going to be geared towards winning and being physical. We want to prepare our players so they know what to do, which will allow them to play fast and aggressive.”

The Titans have called a press conference for Monday to introduce Vrabel.