Woman killed in 3-vehicle accident on Gulf Freeway, police say

HOUSTON – A woman was fatally injured in a car accident on the Gulf Freeway Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The accident happened around 2:45 a.m. on the Gulf Freeway near Belfort Avenue.

According to police, a pickup truck lost control and spun out on the Gulf Freeway due to weather conditions. The pickup truck came to a stop sideways and was struck by a Camaro.

Shortly afterwards, an SUV struck both the Camaro and pickup truck.

A woman in the SUV was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, police said. The driver of the SUV jumped out the vehicle and ran away.

The drivers of the Camaro and pickup truck were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

HPD is investigating if alcohol played a factor in this accident.