Confederate Heroes Day: A State Paid Holiday

HOUSTON— This week is full of celebrations and birthdays. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's birthday was celebrated earlier in the week with dual parades and just four days later, whether you like it or not, in 'Texas' we bookend the week with the birthday of General Robert E. Lee.

That's right!

January 19th is Confederate Heroes Day. A paid holiday for state employees, which means they get to take the day off.

But it's not just a Texas thing.

Confederate Heroes Day is celebrated in nine states across the southern region including North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Virginia.

Check out the video above to see what Houstonians think about Confederate Heroes Day.