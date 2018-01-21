Precinct 4 deputies welcome home 5-year-old cancer patient

ATASCOCITA, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies welcomed home a sweet 5-year-old cancer patient.

Alex is an Atascocita resident who loves policemen, so he got a welcome that he will never forget!

The 5-year-old has been in the hospital for several weeks after a major surgery to remove a tumor from his brain. This strong, little solider is scheduled to return to the hospital in a few weeks for chemo and radiation therapy.

Precinct 4 deputies made it a mission to surprise Alex with a heartwarming welcome!