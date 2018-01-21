Dangers of Tide Pod dare and other viral challenges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Teens are daring each other to eat Tide Pods, and this viral challenge could be deadly.

The challenge started a few years ago due to their candy like appearance, but there's nothing sweet about ingesting laundry detergent.

The chemicals can burn your mouth, esophagus, and lips. Even the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office chimed in with a warning to call the Texas poison control if you try this stupid dare.

Tide's parent company proctor and gamble released a statement that read in part:

“They should be only used to clean clothes and kept up, closed and away from children. They should not be played with, whatever the circumstance is, even if meant as a joke."

Let's skip a medical emergency and put the pods away.

On the other side of viral challenges, things are heating up with the 'Paqui' One Chip Challenge. It’s the hottest chip in the world, made with the world’s hottest pepper. It is so hot that it only comes with one chip in the package, and people everywhere are giving it a try.

If you think that's hot, the fire noodle challenge requires you to consume a full pack of Samyang Spicy Chicken Roasted Ramen Noodles as quickly as you can.

Well you know what they say if you can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen, and keep those tide pods in the washing machine!