Deal on DACA may be dead as government shutdown looms

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Calling all Republicans and Democrats! It's time to play 'Let's Make A Deal on DACA, that is.

"I don't think the Democrats want to make a deal," the president told reporters at his Mar-A-Lago resort Sunday night. The folks from DACA should know the Democrats are the ones who aren't going to make a deal."

Well, that's not good news for anyone especially since a deal on DACA may be the only thing to keep the government from shutting down this weekend!

"The government runs out of money this Friday," Alabama Republican Rep. Bradley Byrne said. "That should be the most important thing that we're dealing with this week."

"How can we consciously move on with leaving individuals out?" New York Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks questioned.

"We will not fund the government without a DACA deal," Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons insisted.

Republicans don't want a government shut down, so now they're clamoring to make a deal on DACA to protect the status of hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought here as children.

"Mr. President, close the deal," Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina pleaded with the president. "Eighty percent of Americans want to give the DACA kids a better life. And 80 percent of Americans want to secure our border and change our broken immigration system."

But some say any DACA deal is dead after the alleged derogatory comments the president made about Haiti and other countries in a closed-door meeting last week.

The prez has been pushing back insisting he's not a racist.

"No, I'm not a racist," Trump said to a reporter at his Mar-A-Lago resort. "I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you."

So, with the government budget crisis hanging in the balance and a needed solution to DACA remaining front and center, there's just one question to ask "Deal, or No Deal?"

"It's not gonna be done on Twitter - by tweeting," Graham suggested. "It's going to be done by talking and understanding."

So, is a deal on DACA really dead at this point?

Looks like lawmakers have less than five days to figure that out and that's no game show!