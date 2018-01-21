EWG Study: Texas water is most radioactive in the nation!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— A new report suggests that about 25,000 Texans are drinking water with high levels of radium.

According to a nonprofit called 'Environmental Working Group,' an analysis of public water systems nationwide revealed 170 million people in the U.S. drink radioactive tap water!

Yep, and the study finds Texas has the most radioactive water in the nation!

The report also traces the radium contamination to about 38 utilities across Texas.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we had dirty water, but I've no concerns over showering in it, or using it," Houstonian Nicole Gonzalez said.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), chronic exposure to radium can cause cancer!

And while some radiation occurs naturally from rock formations containing radioactive sandstones, too much radiation poses a serious health threat, especially during pregnancy.

"We buy bottled water everyday for us to drink because we don't feel safe drinking the water from the tap, of course," Sonia Howard added.

So, what can be done about it?

Well, upgrading the state's water infrastructure and installing filters may be too costly for some small towns, but it appears that may be the only long-term solution.

Some experts suggest installing a filter at home just to be on the safe side, especially for families expecting a child.

Afterall, what could be more important than having healthy, clean water?

Drink up!