Feeling sick? The drastic changes in weather aren’t totally to blame

HOUSTON - Houston weather is constantly changing, and this week is proof of that. Temperatures dropped into the 20s, Tuesday, but this weekend, they should be up in the 70s.

With this yo-yo type weather, some people are get scared that sickness is right around the corner.

"This is a question I often get asked," Dr. Shane Magee of the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic said. "The weather's changing and people say 'I think I'm gonna get sick.' While you may feel a little ill, it really takes exposure to a virus or a bacteria to get sick, and cold weather or hot weather does not necessarily bring that virus or bacteria. It does, however, bring changes in our behavior. For instance, people when it's warm outside and all of the sudden it gets cold, they huddle inside next to their loved ones in very close proximity, making it easier for viruses and bacteria to spread. It's the same thing when it gets hotter outside. People who've just been seeing their family the past few months, they all of a sudden go outside, meet their friends and again you're getting exposed to further viruses and bacteria."

At the moment, many people are concerned with the flu outbreak, but Magee says it's not too late to get the flu shot.

"Not only does it help prevent the flu, it prevents some of the complications of the flu, such as pneumonia, respiratory failure and death, especially in people at risk, such as people with asthma or the elderly," Magee said.

Magee advises getting a flu shot every year as the flu virus mutates very quickly, and each year a new flu shot is made.