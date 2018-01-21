Former President George W. Bush, Jay Leno sell million dollar car for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former President George W Bush's charity for veterans will be getting a seven-figure boost, thanks to the generosity of a wealthy business man with a need for speed.

Forty-three people were at the Barret Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona over the weekend, along with his buddy Jay Leno to auction off a brand-new Corvette donated by Chevrolet.

“I appreciate the gm people. I’ve ridden in the car. I haven’t driven on a road since 1993, but I drove that car and it’s a damn good car,” Bush told the crowd.

It's not just any Corvette. It's a carbon sixty-five edition. One of only six hundred and fifty made.

“I love our military and I decided I’m going to spend the rest of my life helping vets. So, for whoever buys this car just know it’s going to help the vets. We’re a lucky nation,” Bush said just before the auction began.

It didn't take long for the bidding to heat up and when it was all said and done. $1.4 million was raised for Bush's military service initiative that helps veterans and their families.

As for the guy with the deep pocket, this is just one more toy to add to his collection.

John Staluppi, according to his website owns nearly twenty car dealerships, has quite the car collection and a thing for some of the world's fastest, most luxurious yachts. Must be nice!