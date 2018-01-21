Government shutdown looms as Republican lawmakers scramble to find enough votes to avoid it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Is the Federal government really about to shutdown?

"If for any reason it shuts down, the worst thing is what happens to our military," President Trump announced Thursday morning.

Well, the Democrats want a DACA deal tied to the budget, but Republicans want more time to discuss immigration policy.

"We could have come to a place where we have come to a budget agreement as well as protecting our Dreamers which is part of that," Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi insisted.

So, the GOP wants to pass another temporary fix to float the budget for another month with extended funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

But even getting the votes in the House and Senate to do that is proving to be tough.

"I have confidence we will pass this because I think members understand why on earth would we want to have a government shutdown?" House Speaker Paul Ryan declared.

So, what would actually shutdown?

Well, NOT social security checks, but no one can apply for retirement until a shutdown ends.

National parks and museums would close up shop, along with employees at NASA.

The military doesn't close, but troops might not get paid until after the shutdown ends.

That's the same with other 'essential' Federal jobs like law enforcement and mail delivery.

Of course, Congress and the President do still get paid.

The longest government shutdown lasted 21 days back in 1996, but eventually all government employees were given back pay.

And in October 2013, Federal business came to a stop for 16 days.

So now just like an old western standoff all sides in Washington seem to be waiting for the other to blink.

The final shutdown won't be at high noon, but at Midnight Friday night.

So, get your popcorn and get ready to see how this showdown ends!