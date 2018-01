Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— The Houston Dash have officially traded Carli Lloyd to Sky Blue FC in New Jersey.

The two-time FIFA Women's Player of the Year joined the Dash in 2014, and played in 27 games over a 3-year span while battling multiple injuries.

Although she had great moments playing for the Dash tallying 11 goals, it was no secret that Lloyd had drama with the team.

The Dash received U.S. National Team Forward Christen Press and one international roster spot out of the trade.