HPD: Man shot multiple times on SW Houston apartment complex balcony

HOUSTON – A man was shot during an altercation at a southwest Houston apartment complex Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at Vista Apartments in the 6400 block of S. Gessner Road.

Shooting Investigation: 6000 S. Gessner. Male shot on Balcony. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 21, 2018

According to police, two men got into an altercation on the second-floor walkway of the apartment complex.

One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other twice in the leg and once in the hip, police said. The suspect fled the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.