HPD: Man shot multiple times on SW Houston apartment complex balcony

HOUSTON – A man was shot during an altercation at a southwest Houston apartment complex Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at Vista Apartments in the 6400 block of S. Gessner Road.
According to police, two men got into an altercation on the second-floor walkway of the apartment complex.
One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other twice in the leg and once in the hip, police said. The suspect fled the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.