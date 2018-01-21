× HPD: Police chase ends with suspects crashing into vehicle with 6 people

HOUSTON – Suspects were arrested after a police chase near Katy Freeway Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD Fox assisted in Vehicle Pursuit. Suspect(s) apprehended. Suspect(s) crashed in Schuller and TC Jester area with another vehicle possibly carrying up to 6 people. No injuries reported @ this time. #HPDintheair. CC5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 21, 2018

The chase started around 6:21 p.m. in the 13100 block of Katy Freeway with unknown number of suspects.

According to police, the chase ended when the suspects crashed into a vehicle carrying six people near Schuler Street and TC Jester Boulevard.

The suspects were arrested and there were no reported injuries.