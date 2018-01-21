HPD: Police chase ends with suspects crashing into vehicle with 6 people

Posted 10:42 AM, January 21, 2018, by

HOUSTON – Suspects were arrested after a police chase near Katy Freeway Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The chase started around 6:21 p.m. in the 13100 block of Katy Freeway with unknown number of suspects.

According to police, the chase ended when the suspects crashed into a vehicle carrying six people near Schuler Street and TC Jester Boulevard.

The suspects were arrested and there were no reported injuries.

 

Related stories