J.J. Watt shares his rehab progress on social media

HOUSTON—Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is continuing to keep fans updated on his recovery after suffering a tibial plateau fracture in week five of the 2017 season.

Watt's underwent major surgery in October and has shared his recovery milestones on social media.

In a recent Twitter post Watt's shared a video of him running on a zero-gravity treadmill with the caption "BIGGGG DAYYY!!!! Progress!!!!!#OneDayAtATime"

At the end of the video Watt flashes a big smile and gives his fans a thumbs up.

Watt said earlier this month that he is on track to return from his injury by training camp.