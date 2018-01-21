Man shot, killed during argument at SW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – A man was fatally shot during an altercation at a southwest Houston apartment complex Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.
Police responded to a shooting call around 3:30 a.m. at Post Oak Manor Apartments in the 11000 block of S. Post Oak Road.
Upon arrival, officers detained the suspect and found a man deceased in the apartment.
According to police, the suspect shot the victim during an argument for unknown reasons.
Two other residents were in a bedroom in the apartment unit at the time of the shooting, police said.
HPD will interview the witnesses and suspect as they continue to investigate.