Netherlands experience deadly winds

HOUSTON— There's been some crazy winter weather around the country but what's happening in the Netherlands is on another level. The winds are so strong, they're literally blowing people away.

A Twitter user caught this moment as strong winds toppled over a few people and one man was flung across an open plaza so hard he rolled to the ground.

The gust are up to 90 miles per hour, and it's not just people who are blowing away.

Local police tweeted a video showing the moment the wind peeled the roof off of a brick building and fell backwards.

The homes were evacuated after the blow out and the building has been inspected. There haven't been any reported fatalities from that incident, but there have been several weather-related deaths in the area.

Authorities have warned people to remain indoors and not to venture out while the heavy winds continue.