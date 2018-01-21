Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles tweets she was sexually abused by USA Gymnastics physician

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING, Texas - Another woman can be added to the 'Me, Too' movement and it's a real shocker!

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles from Spring tweeted that she, too, is a victim of sexual abuse.

Biles tweets "I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar."

She added #Me,Too.

Nassar the former USA Gymnastics doctor was sentenced last month to 60 years in prison on Federal child porn charges.

More than 140 women have accused Nassar of abuse during his 29-year tenure as a physician with USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

Now 20-year-old Biles adds her name to that list of accusers.

Biles says "This behavior is completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust."

Simone's Team USA teammate Aly Raisman who already had identified herself as one of Nassar's victims tweeted her support for Simone saying "I stand with you. I am shaking reading your post. I know we will all get through this together."

Aly also tweeted "An investigation must be done on USA Gymnastics. I am sick over this."

Nassar will be sentenced later this week on seven sexual assault charges in Michigan.

While Nassar sits in prison and begs for forgiveness from his victims, now Simone asks for privacy to get through this difficult time.