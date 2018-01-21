San Antonio PD: Missing 18-month-old child found safe; suspect in grave condition

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A reported missing 18-month-old child with a man who allegedly killed the child’s mother was found unharmed, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

****UPDATE: Homicide suspect Richard Concepcion is being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound and he is in grave condition. The 18-month-old child was found in backseat of truck unharmed in Guadalupe County. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) January 21, 2018

The 18-month-old child was found with Richard Concepcion, 37, who allegedly shot the child’s mother.

Police responded to a call around 8:11 a.m. at a residence about needed assistance with exchanging a child. While in route, police responded to another call about a shooting in the same area.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman dead near the front door of the home and the reported 18-month-old child missing.

Concepcion drove a white 2016 Toyota Tundra with a military specialty bronze star, police said. The child and suspect were found in Guadalupe County.

According to police, Concepcion was treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is in grave condition.