USA Gymnastics discontinues use of Karolyi Ranch as official training site

HUNTSVILLE, Texas— It's the end of an era in Huntsville, now that USA Gymnastics has officially pulled the plug on their Olympic training center.

USA Gymnastics president and CEO Kerry Perry tweeted 'USA Gymnastics has terminated its agreement with the Karolyi Ranch in Huntsville, Texas. It will no longer serve as the USA Gymnastics National Team Training Center."

This decision comes on the heels of Spring's own four-time gold medalist Simone Biles revealing she was sexually abused at the Karolyi facility by longtime USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar.

Biles tweeted "It breaks my heart even more to think that I will have to continually return to the same training facility where I was abused."

Now Biles and others will never have to visit that facility again.

Perry also tweeted "Our most important priority is our athletes, and their training environment must reflect this."

Nassar pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault, and this week he is in the sentencing phase of his trial, hearing from more than 80 victims making impact statements about his two decades of abuse.

"Larry took away a part of me that I will never get back, and I will spend the rest of my life trying to make sense of all of this," one victim, Jamie Doski, said.

Another victim, Jeanette Antolin, told Nassar: "You deceived me, you manipulated me, and you abused me. I truly believe that you are the spawn of Satan."

"I thought you were fixing me, but I've realized you broke me," a tearful Jenelle Moul revealed to Nassar.

As victim after victim shared their stories, it was almost too much to bear.

"You're a pathetic monster that is only sorry you got caught," former U.S. Olympic gymnast Jamie Dantzscher spewed at Nassar. "There is no therapy, no cure, and no healing for monsters like you. You are pure evil."

The Karolyi Ranch facility, owned by former Team USA Gymnastics Coach Bela Karolyi and his wife hosted many famed Olympians over the years, including gold medalists Mary Lou Retton, Shannon Miller, and Kerri Strug.

While the Karolyis were never implicated in any of Nassar's crimes, unfortunately, their facility cannot escape the dark cloud of such horrific abuse.

Now this once-glorified and celebrated facility the source of so much Olympic pride in the Texas piney woods will never be remembered the same way again.