× 3 small children kidnapped during car theft found safe in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Three small children have been reunited with their mother after the siblings were taken during a car theft Monday morning in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department tweeted at 2:46 a.m. that the children were found safe in the 10800 block of Bellaire Boulevard. Police said the victims ages range from 4 to 8 years old.

The children were with their mother when she pulled up to a pump at the Shell gas station on Beechnut Street at Beltway 8 around 2 a.m. Investigators said the mother left the vehicle running and the children inside when she went into the convenience store. That’s when detectives said a man and two women pulled up in another vehicle.

The children and vehicle were found safe at 10800 Bellaire Blvd #hounews CC7 https://t.co/gGKiBt5fLo — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2018

Surveillance footage shows a man jumping out of the car and into the victim’s black Honda CRV. The two cars then drive off.

Police said the suspects headed north down Beltway 8.

The vehicle and children were later found after an extensive search.

No word if any arrests have been made.