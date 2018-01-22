× $500 bond set for alleged DWI driver who crashed into Spring home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Constable’s Office has charged a driver with DWI after the suspect crashed his vehicle into a Spring home over the weekend.

Justin Luther Stanley, 35, was arrested Sunday following an incident in the 4900 block of Bridgeville Lane.

Investigators said the suspect was speeding when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the front of a residence. The constable’s office said the home sustained significant damage, but none of the residence were injured.

Officers preformed a field sobriety test and determined Stanley was driving while intoxicated, deputies said.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail and his bond was set at $500.