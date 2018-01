Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— For those of you who may have missed it the Government shutdown over the weekend and

except for the paychecks of our hard-working troops and border agents most people were not aware.

If the government really wants to get our attention, next time stop selling cigarettes or shut down the local grocery stores, liquor stores and gas stations.

Now that would be worth a protest!

So for now, eat drink and smoke merrily while we can still call it the land of the free.