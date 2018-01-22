Fatal crash leaves two dead and multiple injured, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Two people are dead and four more are injured after a fatal car accident at Highway 249 and Grant Road.

Authorities said a Honda Civic left the feeder road and hit a minivan.

"The tan Honda was Southbound on the feeder road, it actually went on the West of the intersection hopped that curb, and hit the van that was facing Westbound. Alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in it at this time, but it is still under investigation as to why she left the roadway,” said Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant Susan Cotter.

The two vehicles flipped upside down and one car landed on top of the other, killing two passengers, including a 19-year-old woman. Three other adults and an 18-month old child were flown to Memorial Herman Hospital.

The child is in critical condition, but both drivers are stable. The cause of the accident is under investigation.