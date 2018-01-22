Police: Three suspects accused of vandalizing, damaging new elementary school in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas — The Fulshear Police Department is searching for three suspected vandals caught on video last week.

The trio is accused of causing $5,000 in property damage at the school on Fulshear Bend in Cross Creek Ranch.

Surveillance video shows two men and a woman entering the school on Jan. 15 around 11 p.m. Investigators said the trio spray painted the hallways, broke numerous panes of glass and activated more than 45 fire extinguishers throughout the school.

The police department released the surveillance video on its Facebook page.

If you recognize these individuals, please call Fulshear police at 281-346-2202.