HPD: 2 men shot in drive-by shooting on MLK Boulevard

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting on Martin Luther King Boulevard in South Park Sunday afternoon.

HPD responded to a shooting call around 2:35 p.m.

Kedrick Howard, 24, and Leonard Jasmine, 26, were shot when a dark-colored car drove pass them, police said.

Howard suffered a graze wound to his head and was treated at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics. Jasmine suffered a gunshot wound to his knee and was transported to Ben Taub General Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting, please contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-308-3600.