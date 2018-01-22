HPD: Suspect wanted after man stabbed in head during argument in Alief

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing and injuring a man Sunday morning in Alief.

Officers responded at 1:05 a.m. to reports of a stabbing at a residence in the 8300 block of Leawood Boulevard.

Investigators said Archie Victor Lee, 30, was approached by a man he didn’t know and the two began to argue. During the argument, the suspect struck Lee in the head with a blunt object and then stabbed him in the arm and hand.

The suspect then left the residence.

Lee was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.