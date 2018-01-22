× Man charged after putting gun to Uber driver’s head in Cypress, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas — A $30,000 bond has been set for a man accused of pointing a gun at an Uber driver while using the ride-sharing app over the weekend in Cypress, the Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 4 confirmed.

Gale Quinton Moody, 35, is charged with aggravated assault.

The suspect was arrested after officers responded to the 14600 block of Louetta Road on Saturday. Investigators said Moody was riding in the Uber when he pulled out a gun and placed it on the back of the driver’s head.

The victim dropped off the suspect and then called 911.

Moody is in custody at the Harris County Jail.