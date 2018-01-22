Man shot multiple times while standing on balcony in Spring Branch, police say

HOUSTON — A man has died in the hospital after being shot Saturday evening at an apartment in Spring Branch, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

The victim has been identified as Julio Mole, 36.

Police responded to the shooting around 6:50 p.m. at an apartment in the 1500 block of Wirt Road.

Investigators said Mole was standing on a second story balcony when he was shot multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported seeing a suspect, described only as a tall male wearing dark sweat pants and a dark jacket, leaving the scene in a newer model black or dark-colored Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.