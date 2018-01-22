× Motorcyclist without helmet killed in crash near Buffalo Bayou over weekend, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist over the weekend near Buffalo Bayou.

The victim — who has been identified as a 37-year-old man — was riding a black motorcycle in the 1000 block of Kirby Drive when the incident happened around 5:10 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was going northbound when he lost control and entered a grassy area of the middle median. He drove down the median and, upon re-entering the roadway, crashed. He was ejected from the bike and struck his head on the roadway.

He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

No other motorists nor vehicles were involved in the incident.