Galveston County Health District offering free flu shots all this week 

GALVESTON, Texas — The Galveston County Health District is hosting a series of free flu shot clinics throughout the week, according to the districts website. The clinic are organized in response to an ongoing surge of confirmed cases of the flue.

The locations, times and dates include:

Monday, January 22 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City 1 p.m.-3 p.m.: Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department, 1806 Broadway Avenue (Loop 108), Port Bolivar

Tuesday, January 23 8 a.m.-7 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendswood Chamber of Commerce, 1100 S Friendswood Dr, Friendswood

Wednesday, January 24 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: His Touch Worship Center, 2371 E Bay Shore Drive, San Leon

Thursday, January 25 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City

Friday, January 26 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: GCHD Immunization Clinic, 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-104, Texas City 1 p.m.-5 p.m.: Santa Fe ISD Administration Building, 4133 Warpath Avenue, Santa Fe



Health officials said the shot can not only prevent the flu, but also weaken the severity of the illness for those who get it.

Anyone can get the flu (even healthy people), and serious problems related to the flu can happen at any age, but some people are at high risk of developing serious flu-related complications if they get sick. This includes people 65 years and older, people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease), pregnant women, and young children.

The Galveston County Health District also released the following info about influenza:

What is Influenza (also called Flu)?

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. The best way to prevent the flu is by getting a flu vaccine each year.

Signs and Symptoms of Flu

People who have the flu often feel some or all of these signs and symptoms that usually start suddenly, not gradually:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills. However, it’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue (very tired)

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in young children than in adults.