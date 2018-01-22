Stormy Daniels embarks on make America horny again tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENVILLE, SC - While President Donald Trump is doing all he can to "Make America Great Again," the porn star he allegedly had an affair with back in 2006 will be doing her part for the country as well.

Stormy Daniels cashed in on the controversy by launching her "Make America Horny Again" tour over the weekend in Greenville, South Carolina. Of course, this comes on the heels of Stormy's nationally publicized alleged affair with Trump before he became president.

The two reportedly met at a golf tournament, and even though she and the White House are denying the dirty deets, that isn't stopping the club from going full tilt in its promotion of her.

"In Touch" magazine recently published the full transcript of a 2011 interview with Daniels - AKA Stephanie Clifford - in which she eagerly dishes the titillating details of her alleged sexual affair with Donald Trump. She supposedly wanted to gush about it just weeks before the 2016 election, but then suddenly clammed up.

The Wall Street Journal says that's around the same time Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, formed a "shell" company to pay the porn star a staggering $130,000 to keep her mouth shut. Cohen denied the Journal's allegations and released a statement from Daniels denying the receipt of any hush money from Donald Trump.

So, maybe they did, maybe they didn't. There's no need to take a poll.

Stormy Daniels already did!