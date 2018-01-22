× Suspect caught after verbal argument turns deadly in Kendleton, deputies say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The search has ended for an armed suspect after an argument turned fatal over the weekend in Kendleton, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Jonathan Bradshaw has been taken into custody after officers said he shot a man just before midnight Saturday in the 13700 block of Willie Melton Boulevard.

Investigators said the victim, who has been identified as Ladarian Welch, was having a verbal argument with Bradshaw’s twin brother when the suspect showed up.

After firing at the victim, deputies said Bradshaw fled the scene.

Welch was pronounced dead soon after.