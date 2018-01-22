× ‘The new adolescence’: Study says nowadays you’re not truly a grown-up until you turn 25

CLEVELAND (WJW) — When do you truly become an adult?

The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health Journal released a study last week that suggests you’re not really a grown-up until age 25.

In the United States, the current definition for adolescence is between ages 10 and 19. However, some child development researchers want to change expand the age from 10 to 24 years old.

“Rather than age 10–19 years, a definition of 10–24 years corresponds more closely to adolescent growth and popular understandings of this life phase and would facilitate extended investments across a broader range of settings,” according to the study.

In part, the study says it’s because most people are hitting milestones much later in life. Not to mention the brain experience significant well into the 20s.

Researchers state:

“Earlier puberty has accelerated the onset of adolescence in nearly all populations, while understanding of continued growth has lifted its endpoint age well into the 20s. In parallel, delayed timing of role transitions, including completion of education, marriage, and parenthood, continue to shift popular perceptions of when adulthood begins. Arguably, the transition period from childhood to adulthood now occupies a greater portion of the life course than ever before at a time when unprecedented social forces, including marketing and digital media, are affecting health and well-being across these years. An expanded and more inclusive definition of adolescence is essential for developmentally appropriate framing of laws, social policies, and service systems.”