Unlock Your Voice City Tour helps Houston sexual abuse victims share their stories, encourage others 

HOUSTON — It’s hard to overcome physical, mental or sexual abuse alone — but Survivors with Voices is here to help women and men conquer thier deepest fears and to find their voices.

Founder Alissa R. Jones pushes abuse victims out of their past pain by giving them the strength to courageously let go and move on. Overcoming sexual abuse herself, Jones shared her story so she could help other women and men unlock their voices, allowing them to be fearless and unstoppable.

The organization held its annual Unlock Your Voice City Tour at the Omni Houston Hotel at Westside on Friday and Saturday.

Going into its fourth year, the Unlock Your Voice conference has successfully reached an overwhelming number of survivors, helping each of them become a voice for victims who remain unheard.

Dorinda Walker and Jacquelyn Alutto were honored during the conference. The women shared their testimonies, giving unheard victims the courage to speak.

Other speakers included Dr. Shane Perry, Latasha Jackson, Luvenia Jones, Lynn Myer, Nikole Maxie, Lou Gary Hughes Jr., Nikki Jackson and Erica Carroll.

Journalist Chauncy Glover, KG Smooth, Miss Mykie, Sky Houston, Candace Ford and Rebekah Threlkeld were also in attendance and shared their relatable stories.

Visit the foundation’s website for information on upcoming tour dates and cities.