Walmart rolls out pay raises, expanded maternity leave and other benefits for Texas employees
HOUSTON — Walmart announced plans to increase the starting wage rate for all hourly associates in the U.S. to $11, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and provide a one-time cash bonus for eligible associates of up to $1,000. The company is also creating a new benefit to assist associates with adoption expenses. The combined wage and benefit changes will benefit the company’s more than one million U.S. hourly associates, including more than 102,000 Walmart associates in Texas.
“We are building on investments we’ve been making in associates, in their wages and skills development,” President and CEO Doug McMillon said. “It’s our people who make the difference and we appreciate how they work hard to make every day easier for busy families.”
Associates will continue to hear more from their managers in the coming days about details. But, broadly, associates in Texas are receiving the following benefits:
- A one-time bonus benefiting all eligible full and part-time hourly associates in the U.S. The amount of the bonus will be based on length of service, with associates with at least 20 years qualifying for $1,000. In Texas, more than 102,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club associates are expected to be eligible for the one-time cash bonus, which is estimated to total $41,278,950.
- An increase in Walmart’s starting wage rate to $11 an hour, effective in the Feb. 17, 2018, pay cycle. The change is in addition to wage increases already planned for many U.S. markets in the coming fiscal year. The increase applies to all hourly associates in the U.S., including stores, Sam’s Clubs, eCommerce, logistics and Home Office. More than 78,500 Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in Texas are expected to receive a wage increase, which is estimated to total more than $125,000,000. Walmart’s new average hourly wage for full-time associates in Texas will be $13.81.
- An expanded parental and maternity leave policy, providing full-time hourly associates in the U.S. with 10 weeks of paid maternity leave and six weeks of paid parental leave. Salaried associates will also receive six weeks of paid parental leave.
- Walmart will provide financial assistance to associates adopting a child. The adoption benefit, available to both full-time hourly and salaried associates, will total $5,000 per child and may be used for expenses such as adoption agency fees, translation fees and legal or court costs.