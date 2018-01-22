× Walmart rolls out pay raises, expanded maternity leave and other benefits for Texas employees

HOUSTON — Walmart announced plans to increase the starting wage rate for all hourly associates in the U.S. to $11, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and provide a one-time cash bonus for eligible associates of up to $1,000. The company is also creating a new benefit to assist associates with adoption expenses. The combined wage and benefit changes will benefit the company’s more than one million U.S. hourly associates, including more than 102,000 Walmart associates in Texas.

“We are building on investments we’ve been making in associates, in their wages and skills development,” President and CEO Doug McMillon said. “It’s our people who make the difference and we appreciate how they work hard to make every day easier for busy families.”

Associates will continue to hear more from their managers in the coming days about details. But, broadly, associates in Texas are receiving the following benefits: