× 40 firearms stolen overnight from Spring gun shop, deputies say

SPRING, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men accused of breaking into a Spring gun store Monday morning and stealing 40 firearms.

Officers responded to the Spring Guns and Ammo at 26115 North Freeway around 3:20 a.m. after the store alarm was triggered. Investigators said the suspects entered the store through an outside wall and took the weapons from the showroom.

The first suspect is described as a heavy set man with a balding head, short hair cut and short beard. He is believed to between 35 to 45 years old. His alleged accomplice has a slender build and may be in his 30s.

The third suspect, who acted as the driver, was driving a black or dark colored GMC Acadia with possibly a paper license plate.

The break in is being investigated by MCSO and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).