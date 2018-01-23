Bill Cosby takes the stage, first time since sexual assault trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania - Seems like forever since we've seen Bill Cosby anywhere other than a courthouse. The embattled comedian took the stage at a jazz club in Philly Monday night for the first time since 2015. That's when multiple sexual abuse allegations from dozens of women put his career on hold.

Despite being legally blind, Cosby played drums with the Tony Williams jazz quartet for a tribute to his old friend. He said the late legendary drummer was very charitable.

"He raised money for lower economic kids, so that instruments could be purchased for them, lessons could be paid for," said Cosby.

Cosby is currently facing a retrial for sexual assault and misconduct, but he refused to talk about that.

"I came here tonight to enjoy being with my friends and the musicians and the people who came," said Cosby.

Cosby asked an 11-year-old if the boy knew who he was. His response, "You used to be a comedian?"

Ouch!

Everyone's favorite sitcom dad from the 80's didn't let the kid's diss discourage him from lapping up the spotlight.

The crowd was polite, despite mixed feelings about seeing him in person.

"He was the first intelligent black man I saw on TV and that right there just gave me such a boost,"Herb Smith said.

"I've been coming every Monday for 14 years," said Julia Conway. "So I said well, he's the last person I wanted to see, but I wouldn't let him keep me from coming."

As far as we know, Cosby's next appearance will be in court.

