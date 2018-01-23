Coalition for the Homeless takes count of Houston homeless population

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— The coalition for the homeless will be counting Houston's homeless population one person at a time over the next three days.

"Volunteers will go out and interview un-sheltered individuals that may be experiencing homelessness in the community all over the City of Houston, Harris County, Fort Bend County and Montgomery County," said Senior Project Manager for the Coalition for the Homeless, Ana Rausch.

Teams are assigned maps for the areas that they will cover, counting the individuals in that area to determine if they are un-sheltered. Then they interview them and all of the info is logged on a mobile app for future use. The coalition says it helps these individuals eventually get the help they need.

"It's going to determine what services are needed in what parts of the city. It's going to determine where a higher concentration of homeless people may be located so that way we can send outreach out to those areas and it's going to paint a picture of what we need to focus on to help those people experiencing homelessness in our community," said Rausch.

The count is federally required and the info collected is sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.