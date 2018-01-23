Comedy club brawl goes viral after comedian attacked on stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, South Carolina - Most stand-up comics get their share of hecklers and are ready with a come-back. But according to Tumika LaSha, the melee started when entertainer, Steve Brown saw a guy in the audience paying no attention to his act Sunday night.

"I heard the comedian say, '"What's your problem?'" He wasn't smiling. Like, he just had an attitude like don't talk to me. Next thing I know, the comedian was saying, "'This is not what you want.'"

That's when all hell broke loose and LaSha's video has gone viral.

The guy tried punching Brown, then he swung the microphone stand sending the base flying into the crowd and injuring several. The bar stool was his next weapon.

After being pulled away, the guy can be seen in the video returning with his shirt off for another round, but left before the cops could catch him.

Brown posted a video to Instagram saying, "I'm sure y'all saw the video, and I'm good. i'm great. Y'all saw the skills? You know, the duck and move skills?"

Brown partially blames the club's lack of security.

Let's face it, not all stand-up routines are funny, but this was definitely no laughing matter.

