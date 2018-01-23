× Dog captured after attacking at least two people in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston animal control has quarantined a dog that police believe is responsible for at least two animal attacks on the island, including the severe injury of a woman Monday in West End.

The Galveston Police Department responded to the 3400 block of Cove View Boulevard at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators said the victim is still receiving treatment for her injuries.

The dog will remain quarantined pending further investigation.

It’s possible the dog is the same animal that attacked another person last week, investigators said.

The police department said officers were in the process of locating the animal’s owner and feel the animal is a danger to the community.