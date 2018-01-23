× DPS: Texas fugitive with violent history arrested in California after months on the run

AUSTIN, Texas — A man identified on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list was arrested Sunday afternoon in California, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

Blake Everett Reed, 32, was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, harassment of public servant, assault of public servant, assault and evading arrest with a vehicle charges.

Reed had been on the run since May 2017.

The department said members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit and Gang Task Force apprehended Reed without incident at a residence in Cayucos, California. The investigation that resulted in Reed’s arrest was a multi-agency effort that included other law enforcement agencies from both Texas and California.

DPS said the suspect is a violent criminal with ties to Wood and Smith counties in Texas.

Reed’s apprehension marks the first Texas 10 Most Wanted program arrest in 2018.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.