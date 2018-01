× HFD responds to fire at family’s home in north Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to a house fire early Tuesday in Northline.

Firefighters arrived around 1:30 a.m. to a burning one-story home on E. Sunnyside Street near O’Donnell Drive.

Investigators said a couple, their infant daughter and the woman’s parents live at the home. The family made it out safely, firefighters said.

According to the family, the fire started in the attic.