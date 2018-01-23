× HPD: 18-wheeler falls off Highway 59 onto I-10

HOUSTON — Houston Police are responding to the scene where a Big Rig fell from a freeway overpass Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened on U.S 59 Eastex Freeway and Interstate 10 East Freeway around 3:45 p.m.

The condition of the driver is unknown.

IH-10 OB-Waco @ 4388 E. IH-10 Fwy. 18 WHEELER FELL FROM US59 BRIDGE ONTO IH10. Single Vehicle Accident. Expect delays. #HouTraffic. CC5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 23, 2018

